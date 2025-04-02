Nigerian Airline Acquires Aircraft After Suspending Flight

2 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Green Africa, one of Nigeria's domestic carriers, has acquired its very first owned aircraft.

The incoming aircraft, an ATR 72-500 with manufacturer's serial number 852 and registration mark 5N-GAB, is expected to enter into service shortly after customary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition came after the airline, a few days ago, announced temporary suspension of its flight operations due to an unforeseen issue with its aircraft lessor.

It was learnt that its lessor withdrew the aircraft it leased to it over unresolved issues.

The airline stated that despite efforts to manage the situation and avoid disruption, flights will remain grounded until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.

In a statement to customers, Green Africa expressed regret over the inconvenience and assured passengers that it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

But the airline has now acquired an aircraft of its own, funded through a facility from Access Bank.

Founder & CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said: "We are pleased to acquire our very first aircraft, another significant milestone for Green Africa. This incoming aircraft will be pivotal as we thoughtfully navigate the next phase of our journey to bring safe, affordable and reliable air travel to a broader group of customers in the region."

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank, said: "As one of the largest and leading financial institutions on the continent, we at Access Bank take special pride in supporting young businesses that have the potential to redefine their industries and act as major catalysts for positive impact in their local market and on the continent at large.

"We are impressed with the Green Africa story and excited about the brand's future trajectory. We are delighted to support the acquisition of Green Africa's very first own aircraft."

