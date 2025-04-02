Zimbabwe: March 31 Protest - 98 in Court for Demonstrating in Harare

A total of 98 people who were arrested on allegations of staging a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's continued stay in office appeared in court Tuesday, charged with participating in an unlawful gathering with an intent to incite violence.

The 98 will remain in jail until April 10 when the court will decide their fate on bail.

Prosecutors opposed bail but will make written submissions before the lawyers representing the suspects respond.

Of the group, 95 appeared before provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova.

The other three appeared before provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo.

March 31 protest: 95 have been arrested following a demonstration at Robert Mugabe Square. The group is currently at the Harare Magistrates Court. Follow the NewZimbabwe channel on WhatsApp https://t.co/4EHrosKaUf pic.twitter.com/wQC1LKMCDY-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) April 1, 2025

The three who appeared separately are Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange and Sthabile Maduve, who were arrested at the CoppaCabana bus terminus.

The rest were arrested at Robert Mugabe Square.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority on 31 March 2025 at around 0920am, the accused gathered at Robert Mugabe Square, commonly known as the Freedom Square, Harare, "intending to march in the streets of Harare, thereafter proceed to the State House of Zimbabwe and forcibly remove the Constitutionally elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

"The accused were making their vows of removing the President, saying, "enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire and whistled."

Police officers who were deployed for maintenance of order observed about two hundred 200 people gathered and approached the group.

"The accused piled stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe road.

"They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu.

"They also took pictures and videos which they posted on various social media platforms."