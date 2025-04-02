Nigerian Govt Revokes Houses of Defaulting Housing Programme Subscribers

1 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The full list of individuals whose provisional offer of allocation had been revoked would now be available on the ministry's official website.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has announced the revocation of the offer of provisional allocation of houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP) of defaulting subscribers.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Shuaib Belgore, stated this in a statement signed by Salisu Haiba, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Mr Belgore, the revocation affected all recipients who failed to make full and outright payment within the stipulated period of 90 days and the additional eight-week grace granted.

"This decision aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in paragraph 2 of the provisional offer of allocation letter issued to beneficiaries.

"It reinforces the Ministry's commitment to ensuring transparency, compliance and efficient management of the National Housing Programme.

"The revocation strictly applies to those who did not fulfill the payment requirements within the designated time-frame," he said.

Mr Belgore further clarified that all beneficiaries who successfully completed their payments on or before 28 February 2025, remained unaffected by the action.

He also advised that they should come to the Ministry to collect their letters of allocation and proceed to take possession of the houses immediately.

The permanent secretary said that for ease of reference and public accountability, the full list of individuals whose provisional offer of allocation had been revoked would now be available on the ministry's official website.

He added that it would also be published in the Daily Trust, Nation and Leadership newspapers, in the first week of April 2025.

The official noted that the ministry remained dedicated to providing accessible and affordable housing to Nigerians, and the measure was part of ongoing efforts to streamline the housing allocation process for greater efficiency and fairness.

