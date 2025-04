Another suspect has appeared in court for robbing businessman Wicknell Chivhayo's in-laws of US$85 558 and property valued at US$3 900 at their farm in Marondera.

Bigboy Nampungo (27) was not asked to plead to armed robbery charges when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

The complainant is Gerald Gara Muteke (36), a farmer residing at Alfa and Omega Farm. This brings the number of suspects that have appeared in court in connection with the case to nine.