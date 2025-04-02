Nigeria: 'People Misunderstand Me, I Want to Be Role Model to Girls,' Kunle Afolayan's Son to Critics

The debate over his sexuality intensified over the weekend following his appearance at the premiere of his father's latest film, 'Recall.'

Diekoloreoluwa 'Dieko' Afolayan, the 19-year-old son of renowned Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has responded to criticism and speculation surrounding his sexuality, asserting his individuality and aspirations to be a role model.

The debate over his identity intensified over the weekend following his appearance at the premiere of his father's latest film, 'Recall.'

His unconventional mannerisms and fashion choices became a topic of conversation on social media, with some users questioning his sexuality and accusing him of adopting Western cultural influences. However, many others came to his defence, condemning the scrutiny as "cyberbullying" and "baseless hate."

In response to the controversy, Dieko affirmed his self-awareness and determination to stay true to himself in a post.

"I feel like a lot of people on this app do not know me the way they think they do, so I'm going to introduce myself. And I will keep introducing myself at certain times until people truly know me--period," he wrote.

Role model

Dieko further stated that he positions himself as a source of inspiration for young people and expresses his passion for fashion, skincare, and self-improvement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want people to follow my journey to success and be inspired to do the same for themselves. I want to be a role model--not just to boys, but to girls because most of my role models are women.

"I am also passionate and unapologetic about who I am. When it comes to my standards and values, I stand firm," he added.

He described himself as "ambitious, hardworking, self-aware, and intelligent," emphasising that he lives in his world but takes decisive action when needed. He also highlighted his work as an entrepreneur.

Background

Speculation about Dieko's sexuality is not new. In October 2024, videos of him displaying what some perceived as feminine mannerisms went viral, sparking similar discussions.

Shortly after, Dieko posted a TikTok video featuring a young woman affectionately touching his face and beard. Though reactions were mixed, many saw this as his way of addressing the rumours.

Some felt the video only invited more scrutiny, while others questioned whether it was a genuine response.

Dieko has generally kept a low profile, occasionally appearing in his father's social media posts. Kunle has four children, all of whom have been introduced to various creative and practical fields.