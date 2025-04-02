Somalia's Media Council Condemns Police Attack TV Station and Arrest of Journalists

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Independent Media Council of Somalia has strongly condemned the unlawful detention and violent assault of four journalists from 5 Somali TV by Somali police forces. The incident occurred while the journalists were carrying out their professional duties at the station's headquarters in Mogadishu.

The Media Council called the attack "reprehensible" and warned that it represented a serious violation of press freedom. The incident is seen as an alarming escalation in the challenges faced by journalists in Somalia, a country where media workers are often subject to threats, harassment, and violence.

In a statement, the Council demanded the immediate release of the detained journalists and called for a thorough investigation into the actions of the police officers involved. The group emphasized the need for authorities to ensure the safety and protection of journalists across the country.

The attack is the latest in a series of incidents highlighting the difficult environment for press freedom in Somalia, where journalists continue to face significant risks while covering sensitive stories.