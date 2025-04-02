Kenya: Muturi Hands Over Public Service Docket to Mudavadi

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Justin Muturi, has officially handed over the docket to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement, Muturi expressed his gratitude to the staff at the Ministry of Public Service for their support and contributions during his tenure.

He lauded their collective efforts in strengthening the public service sector.

"I sincerely appreciate everyone in the Ministry who supported and contributed to our efforts in strengthening public service. It was an honor to serve," Muturi stated.

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi on March 26, following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in June 2023.

In a dispatch released by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday, the President nominated Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku to take over the Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes docket.

Ruku's appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.

Muturi's sacking marked the peak of a fallout with President William Ruto after sustained tensions over rising abductions which the former Attorney General has blamed on government.

On March 12, Muturi dismissed calls for his resignation, insisting there was no valid reason for him to step down despite his refusal to attend Cabinet meetings.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Muturi addressed speculation about a fallout with President Ruto and denied claims of insubordination, expressing confidence in his position within the Cabinet.

Muturi defended his criticism of abductions, stating that he was fulfilling his duty as a public servant and that resigning would be "immoral."

He argued that leaders should commend him for advocating justice and accountability rather than demanding his resignation.

"The issue I raised on January 12 was an objection to abductions and extrajudicial killings happening in the country. I stated that, as a government, we must address these issues because if ignored, they could lead to chaos and anarchy," Muturi explained.

He emphasized that speaking out against such violations should not be grounds for resignation, noting that the Kenya Kwanza coalition had pledged to end enforced disappearances during its campaign.

The feud between Ruto and Muturi escalated further after the now-sacked CS denied claims of incompetence during his tenure as Attorney General, following Ruto's accusation of delays in creating a Muslim Endowment Fund.

Muturi clarified that the Waqf Act does not provide for the creation of a Muslim Endowment.

His response came after President Ruto, during an Iftar dinner at State House on Tuesday, described the former AG as "fairly incompetent" in handling legal matters, particularly regarding the establishment of Waqf--a commission responsible for managing Islamic endowments.

Muturi maintained that the existing law does not support the creation of such a fund.

President Ruto blamed Muturi for delays in implementing the Waqf Commission and assured the Muslim community that, under the new Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, the matter would be resolved within months.

On Monday, speaking for the first time over Muturi's dismissal President Ruto has defended the move claiming that Muturi while serving as the Attorney General had struggled to deliver.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking during a media roundtable at Sagana State Lodge on Monday, Ruto pointed out thatbwhen he made Muturi the AG, he (Muturi) explained himself saying he might not be able to deliver based on the fact that he had not been in practice for long after serving as a magistrate, an MP and a speaker.

"He said he might get overwhelmed. It was my fault because I persuaded him but true after some time I saw he was overwhelmed, that's why I decided to change for him and gave him the job as a Cabinet secretary," Ruto said.

"In between he went on strike coming for Cabinet meetings, you are a minister, but you are on strike, what was I supposed to do?" Ruto posed.