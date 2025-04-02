Uganda: 60 Arrested in Joint Police, UPDF Swoops in Kampala

1 April 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Two joint operations involving the army, police, and other security agencies has led to the arrest of 60 suspects in various parts of Kampala.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the March, 31 swoop was carried out at around 11pm in the areas of Kitukutwe zone, Kidumpuli ghetto, and Bulindo zone, Katuli ghetto.

"The operation aimed to arrest suspects involved in robberies, burglaries, and related offenses. As a result, 37 suspects were arrested and exhibits of opium and khat were recovered. The suspects were taken to Kira Division Police and charged with possession of narcotic drugs," Onyango said.

He said that a separate intelligence-led operation by the Wandegeya Police in Kagugube parish and its surroundings on March 31, 2025, at around 8:20 p.m. also led to the arrest of 23 suspects.

"This operation aimed to clear dark spots and arrest criminals in the area. At least 23 suspects were apprehended and charged with possession of dangerous weapons, and detained at Wandegeya," Onyango said.

He added, "intelligence efforts continue to gather information to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity, aiming for a crime-free society."

