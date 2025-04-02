South Africa: Cosatu Applauds Farm Compliance Inspections and Arrests

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) whole-heartedly supports the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL)'s compliance inspections of working and living condition on farms, and the arrests effected as a result.

Last week the DEL, accompanied the Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour on a week-long oversight visit to the North West Province. The Department of Home Affairs and South African Police Service also joined the oversight visit.

Bojanala District and surrounds were prioritised for the unannounced visits because they are regarded as high risk. The DEL's inspections focused on compliance in line with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, National Minimum Wage Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA). Members of the delegation walked about the farms and interacted with employers and workers.

The inspections uncovered contraventions including unlawful deductions that had the effect of undermining the minimum wage, appalling living conditions, race segregated living quarters and undocumented foreign nationals employed on the farms.

Several employers including at Bosparadys Dairy Farm were arrested due to the contraventions uncovered during inspections. Undocumented foreign nationals found working on the farms were also arrested.

COSATU commends the DEL and the Portfolio Committee for the work they continue to do to ensure that the labours laws of the country are complied with by all employers including farmers. The Federation will not rest until the rights of farmworkers are respected and the laws regulating them are complied with.