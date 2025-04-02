Rwanda: Meteo Rwanda Warns of Floods, Landslides in April

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency urges residents to take precautions due to the risk of floods, landslides, and wind damage, as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in April.

Expected rainfall will range between 100 and 350mm, surpassing the long-term mean of 100 to 300mm.

The first ten days of April will get rainfall that is average, while the second and third dekads (ten days) are expected to slightly exceed it the average.

ALSO READ: Rainy season: Over 1,600 households asked to relocate

The highest amount of rainfall (300-350mm), is expected in Rusizi District, parts of Nyamasheke, parts of Karongi, and parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru.

"Due to the expected rainfall which is above the Long-Term Mean (LTM) and already saturated soil, floods and landslides are likely," the forecaster said.

"Strong winds may also cause damage, including blowing off roofs and falling trees. Meteo Rwanda would like to advise the general public to take necessary measures."

Wind speeds will range from moderate to strong across the country. The strongest winds of 8-10 metres per second are expected in Karongi, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rutsiro, and Nyamagabe.

Moderate winds of 4-6 m/s will affect Kigali, Rwamagana, Ngoma, Gakenke, Bugesera, Gisagara, Muhanga, Musanze, Burera, parts of Rulindo, Rutsiro, Nyaruguru, Kamonyi, Gicumbi, Kirehe, Kayonza, Nyanza, Ruhango, Ngororero, and Nyabihu.

The rest of the country is expected to experience wind speeds between 6 and 8m/s.

ALSO READ: Rwanda identifies 326 disaster hotspots amid regional flood crisis

Temperatures will mostly align with the long-term mean. Maximum temperatures will range from 26-8 degrees Celsius in Kigali, Amayaga area, Bugesera, Ngoma, Kayonza, Kirehe, Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Rwamagana, and Bugarama.

Minimum temperatures will be 8-10 degrees Celsius in Nyabihu, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, parts of Musanze, Ngororero, Rubavu, Rutsiro, Nyamasheke, and Rusizi.