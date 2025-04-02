Rwanda: Gisenyi Hospital Moves to Recover Rwf200m in Unpaid Bills

Gisenyi District Hospital has intensified efforts to recover approximately Rwf200 million in unpaid patient bills, according to Dr. Oreste Tuganeyezu, the hospital's Director General.

He noted that the hospital has so far managed to recover 10 percent of the outstanding debt which accumulated over the years due to patients' inability to pay or lack of health insurance.

"We have encountered numerous cases where patients could not settle their bills, significantly contributing to this Rwf200 million debt," Dr. Tuganeyezu said.

"However, we do not regret our actions, as saving lives has always been our priority."

The hospital is now collaborating with district authorities to ensure that patients requiring transfers are not further burdened with unpaid bills or discharged with outstanding debts.

"We are working closely with local authorities to address this issue. The challenge remains with patients, including children, who arrive without insurance, particularly under Mutuelle de Santé."

Dr. Tuganeyezu acknowledged the role of charitable individuals and organisations in supporting vulnerable families to access health insurance, which has helped improve the situation.

Pacifique Ishimwe, the Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs, attributed the long-standing debt to multiple factors, noting that unpaid bills exceeded Rwf100 million as early as 2019.

"This has been a persistent issue," she said. "We have strengthened efforts to prevent further accumulation by ensuring that patients transferred without health insurance are swiftly assisted. We coordinate with their local authorities so that they receive care within 24 hours of arrival."

The District Council approved an initiative in 2022 to mitigate financial losses for the hospital, she said, explaining that the hospital serves patients from neighboring districts such as Nyabihu, Ngororero, and Rutsiro. Additionally, Congolese nationals contribute to the outstanding debt.

"We often receive Congolese patients who lack insurance. Due to limited capacity, we struggle to follow up on their payments once they return to their country," she explained, describing it as another major challenge.