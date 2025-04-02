Namibia: Health Ministry Raises Awareness About Stigma Against Mental Illness

1 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Dr Adelinu Celestinus, a medical doctor at Windhoek Central Hospital's mental healthcare unit, cautioned against the stigmatisation of mental illness during a mental health and suicide prevention awareness campaign at Outjo on Monday.

Speaking at the event, held under the theme 'Changing the Narrative on Suicide', Celestinus explained mental illness to the Outjo community and how the community can participate in seeking help for people affected by mental illness.

"Mental illnesses are stigmatised in our society and people do not know where to look for help for people that are mentally unwell. We want to raise awareness and inform communities of the available resources and stop discrimination against mental illnesses," he said.

Dr Celestinus explained the difference between mental health and mental illnesses to the audience, emphasising that "it is okay to speak out and reach out for help if you suffer from any medical condition."

He emphasised that mental illnesses can be caused by heavy alcohol and drug abuse, which can impact the genetic makeup of a person's brain.

"Mental illnesses can be inherited, and can be found in genes, if a mother might have used substances during pregnancy," Dr Celestinus cautioned the audience.

Anna Shigweda, a social worker from Outjo District Hospital, informed the community about suicide, how to identify suicide symptoms and how to help a suicidal person.

"There is a rising trend of suicide in Outjo and we want to sensitise people to speak out and prevent suicide," Shigweda said.

Social workers from the Ministry of Health and Social Services were present for residents to speak to them about mental illness and suicide prevention.

The event comprised social workers encouraging community members to stand up against the stigma of mental illnesses in society.

Dr Celestinus and his team from the Directorate of Social Welfare are on a tour through the Kunene region, holding community and stakeholder engagements on mental health and suicide prevention awareness in various towns.

