Africa: Announcement of Massad Boulos as Senior Advisor for Africa 

2 April 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Office of the Spokesperson
April 1, 2025

The Department of State is pleased to announce the appointment of Massad Boulos as Senior Advisor for Africa. Senior Advisor Boulos also serves as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs. 

Senior Advisor Boulos and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda starting April 3. During the trip, Senior Advisor Boulos and the team will meet with Heads of State and business leaders to advance efforts for durable peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and to promote U.S. private sector investment in the region.  

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.