Kenya: 3 Students Among 4 Passengers Killed in Kisumu-Kisii Road Accident

2 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Three pupils returning for April school holidays have been confirmed dead in a morning accident at Kibuon area in Nyakach along Kisumu Kisii road.

The vehicle was heading to Kisumu when it rammed into a parked trailer alongside the road also killing a conductor.

Nyakach OCPD Laurinus Odinga says the accident occurred on a sharp bend and the parked trailer had no signs.

"The area is sharp and the driver of the PSV got into the trailer without knowing, killing four passengers," said the OCPD.

Odinga says two pupils of Ober boys boarding primary school in Homa Bay and a conductor died on the spot.

One other pupil, he said, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nyabondo Mission hospital where the injured were rushed to for treatment.

Odinga confirmed that a total of 14 other pupils were injured due to the impact and are currently receiving treatment at the same facility.

The vehicle had picked the pupils at their school as part of an arrangement with the school management and were to be dropped in Kisumu.

The bodies have since been transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary in Kisumu.

