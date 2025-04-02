Zimbabwe: ZEC Appoints New Chief Elections Officer

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has appointed Simbarashe Tongayi as the new substantive Chief Elections Officer.

Tongayi replaces Utoile Silaigwana, who was retired last year and appointed Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commission.

ZEC announced the latest development at the elections management body in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Simbarashe Tongayi as its new substantive Chief Elections Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 April 2025.

"Mr Tongayi has been the ZEC Acting CEO since December 2024. He also served as the Deputy CEO responsible for Administration, where he played a pivotal role in streamlining administrative processes and enhancing organisational efficiency," ZEC said.

Tongayi is a seasoned public administration and election management expert with experience in both regional and international elections.

"His wealth of experience positions him to lead ZEC in achieving its long-term goals.

"Before joining the Commission, Mr Tongayi was the General Manager Human Resources and Administration for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC). He spent over a decade within the Public Service Commission (PSC) secretariat, where he served as a Deputy Manager and District Human Resources Manager," further reads the statement.

Tongayi is a final year Doctorate student in Strategic Management with the Chinhoyi University of Technology. He is a holder of a Master's Degree in Human Resources as well as another Master's Degree in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution. He recently completed a Master's of Science Degree in Defence and Security Studies.

He is also a holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work as well as being a Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE) accredited facilitator.

"ZEC is excited to embark on this new phase under Mr Tongayi's leadership and is confident in his ability to lead the organization to new heights.

"The Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, Commissioners and the whole Secretariat congratulate Mr Tongayi on his new appointment," said the electoral body.