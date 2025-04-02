Liberia: Miss Liberia Runner-Up Ordered Arrested Over Assault and Threat

2 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Garmah Lomo

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has issued a writ of arrest for Miss Liberia 1st Runner Up, Kindness Wilson, on multiple criminal charges, including simple assault, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

The writ, issued on March 31, 2025, by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben L. Barco and Associate Magistrates, commands law enforcement officers to apprehend Miss Wilson and present her before the court to respond to the charges.

According to the writ, the charges stem from a March 31 incident on the campus of Stella Maris Polytechnic University, located on 1st Street in Sinkor, Monrovia. Prosecutors allege that Wilson was involved in an altercation during which she "purposely and intentionally" slapped and physically assaulted the private prosecutrix--whose identity is being withheld--causing her to suffer "severe bodily pains."

The defendant is also accused of threatening the life of the complainant and verbally assaulting her in a manner that subjected the victim to public ridicule and psychological distress.

The act, the writ says, is in violation of Sections 14.21 (Simple Assault), 14.25 (Menacing), and 17.3 (Disorderly Conduct) of the New Penal Law of Liberia. Prosecutors described Wilson's actions as "unlawful, wicked, illegal and intentional," asserting they undermine the peace and dignity of the Republic.

The arrest warrant constitutes the legal authority for law enforcement officers to detain Wilson pending further proceedings before the Monrovia City Court.

Efforts to reach Miss Wilson or her legal representatives for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

