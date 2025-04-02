South Africa: Committee On Women Condemns Child Sexual Assault in Matatiele and Calls for Urgent Action

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities joins the nation in outrage following the horrific sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. Committee Chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe stated that the committee calls for swift justice in this case, echoing the voices of all South Africans demanding accountability.

During a committee meeting today, members expressed deep concern over the high rates of child rape and abuse in South Africa, particularly in areas like Umlazi, which has recorded the highest number of child rape cases in the country. The committee resolved to prioritise an oversight visit to the Eastern Cape to further investigate this crisis and engage with all relevant stakeholders.

"It is clear that as leaders and as a collective, we need to do more to ensure the safety of our children," said Ms van der Merwe. The committee will be meeting with the Department of Social Development on 22 April to discuss the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, as well as the devastating impact of budget cuts on NPOs providing critical services to vulnerable women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The committee remains committed to protecting the rights of the most vulnerable in our society. It calls on all stakeholders, from government to civil society, to join in the fight against gender-based violence and the abuse of children.