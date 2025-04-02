Kenya: Ruto Expected in Meru and Kirinyaga On Day Two of Mount Kenya Tour

Nairobi — President William Ruto's five-day tour of Mt. Kenya enters day two with visits to Meru and Kirinyaga counties.

His itinerary includes Maua, Kiburi, Nkuene, Ahiti Ndomba, and Kagio Town, where he will address residents and launch projects.

Yesterday, Ruto urged leaders to prioritize development over populist politics, calling for unity amid regional tensions.

"I want to assure people of this region that am not mad to sideline you. I know you voted for me through your own willingness and as such am liable in ensuring that this region does not lag behind in development but I will not engage in politics that propagates idle talk, conflict and deception," said Ruto.

The Head of State challenged the residents to hold him personally responsible for the lack of development projects in the regions.

"I am not a drunkard neither am I confused. I know what am doing, I know that if I do not deliver on what we agreed in 2022, you will vote me out. I am going to amaze you with I will strive to achieve," said Ruto.

Ruto defended his move to form a broad based government saying divisive politics based of tribal or regional lines has no space in the country.

"No community, county, or region will be sidelined by the Broad-Based Government. We are going to walk together to make our country more inclusive, prosperous, and better for all of us."he said when he addressed residents of Nanyuki town.

Despite earlier concerns over hostility following his fallout with his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, he received a warm welcome.

Nyeri Governor Kahiga praised President Ruto for bringing development projects to Nyeri County and the larger Mt Kenya region.

"Let no one tell you not to visit Nyeri; come as many times as you can. We looked for this government, and we are in to stay," he said in Kieni