Rwanda: Over 25 Youth Center Coordinators Converge to Discuss SRH Service Delivery

Over 25 Youth Center Coordinators and nurses drawn from across the country converging in Kigali for a two-day consultative meeting to assess gaps, share experiences, and explore solutions to improve Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) service delivery for adolescents and young people.

During the two-day meeting, participants worked collaboratively to gather insights that informed strategies to enhance SRH services, strengthen referral systems, and foster better coordination among Youth Centers in Rwanda.

Over the course of two days, participants explored key topics related to sexual and reproductive health and rights, including the legal and policy framework, HIV policies, and adolescent and youth rights.

They also examined barriers to accessing SRHR information and services, gained an overview of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), discussed harm reduction strategies for supporting young people who use drugs and covered Values Clarification and Attitude Transformation (VCAT) sessions on safe abortion.

In his remarks during the opening of the workshop, the Executive Director of Health Development Initiative (HDI), Dr. Aflodis Kagaba, told the participants that the consultative workshop is an opportunity for Youth Center Coordinators and nurses to come together, share experiences, and discuss the challenges they face in delivering SRH services to young people.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration in understanding and addressing the challenges faced by youth centers, especially in light of ongoing budget constraints.

By discussing these challenges, the group could identify practical solutions and pinpoint resource gaps that need to be addressed.

"I understand that working with youth is not an easy task, and I commend your efforts but I also want to emphasize the importance of forming partnerships within your sector. Once we understand the challenges that you face, we can work to source the necessary resources especially through projects that can attract funding," he stated.

Dr. Kagaba also reiterated the importance of strengthening local networks to improve the delivery of SRH services by finding sustainable, collaborative solutions that genuinely meet the needs of young people.

The Adolescent and Youth Advisor at HDI, Diana Keza, explained that although the organization has made great strides in reaching adolescents in schools through comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), there remains a significant portion of out-of-school youth who are underserved.

Keza also added that during this two day consultative meeting, participants focused on understanding the SRHR and legal policy framework, which included discussions on the Ministerial Order on Safe Abortion, the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) law, and other relevant policies, including the law regulating health services which is currently being amended in the Parliament.

"Our goal was to equip coordinators and nurses with a solid understanding of these policies, ensuring they can deliver services and information in alignment with the legal framework. We also emphasized value clarification on abortion, helping them recognize that their personal beliefs should not influence their ability to provide care to those who need it," she explained.

Key takeaways

Marie Claire Mukeshimana, a nurse at the Youth Center in Rusororo, Gasabo District, shared that the training over the past two days, the training had provided her with new information including the fact that sex work was decriminalized in Rwanda.

The Coordinator of YEGO Kimisagara, Thadeo Talemwa appreciated the partnership between HDI and the centers and requested for sign language support for deaf adolescents and young people.

"One key area that needs attention is sign language training for service providers. Currently, deaf individuals often rely on interpreters and this sometimes compromises their confidentiality. Equipping us with this skill would enable us to offer more inclusive, effective, and confidential care to all individuals," he said.

Gratien Munyaneza, the Coordinator of YEGO Nyamasheke District appreciated the session on drug use and harm reduction.

"This is the first training I've attended where drug use has been addressed in depth. It made me realize the severity of the issue among young people and its impact on users. Moving forward, I will be more attentive to the needs of PWUDs and their challenges," he said.

Audace Musoni, the Coordinator of YEGO Rusizi, noted that while he had previously received training on SRH, the rights-based perspective had not been fully covered.

"Now, I understand the five conditions under which safe abortion is permitted and it is only today that I learnt that sex work was decriminalized in Rwanda, Of course knowing the full scope of Gender-Based Violence was also important. I am now confident that I can provide services not only from a professional standpoint but also with a stronger understanding of the rights of the people I serve." he said.