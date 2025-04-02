South Africa/Tunisia: Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria Coordinates Exit of Esperance Fans From Stadium During Sundowns Match (MFA)

1 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria intervened in coordination with South African authorities to ensure the safe exit of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (EST) fans from the stadium after their match against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, "without any harm and under security protection," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad reported on Tuesday night.

In a statement received by TAP news agency, the ministry confirmed that the embassy, in coordination with South African officials, provided ambulances to transport injured fans to the hospital, offering them first aid, necessary medical care, and follow-up, noting that their condition is stable.

The ministry added that the embassy "will continue monitoring the health status of the injured and ensure the safe return of Tunisian fans under the best conditions."

Additionally, the ministry stated that embassy services would issue temporary travel permits for some EST fans whose passports were stolen or lost, allowing them to return to Tunisia.

EST had earlier on Tuesday evening conceded a 0-1 defeat against South Africa's Sundowns in Pretoria during the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

The return leg will take place next Tuesday at the Rades Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM.

For its part, Esperance de Tunis reassured fans in a post on its official page, particularly the families of fans who traveled to South Africa, confirming that all fans are safe and have returned to Johannesburg unharmed.

Thee of them were hospitalised in stable condition and are currently receiving treatment.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.