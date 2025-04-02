South Africa/Tunisia: Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria Coordinates Exit of Esperance Fans From Stadium During Sundowns Match (MFA)

Tunis — The Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria intervened in coordination with South African authorities to ensure the safe exit of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (EST) fans from the stadium after their match against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, "without any harm and under security protection," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad reported on Tuesday night.

In a statement received by TAP news agency, the ministry confirmed that the embassy, in coordination with South African officials, provided ambulances to transport injured fans to the hospital, offering them first aid, necessary medical care, and follow-up, noting that their condition is stable.

The ministry added that the embassy "will continue monitoring the health status of the injured and ensure the safe return of Tunisian fans under the best conditions."

Additionally, the ministry stated that embassy services would issue temporary travel permits for some EST fans whose passports were stolen or lost, allowing them to return to Tunisia.

EST had earlier on Tuesday evening conceded a 0-1 defeat against South Africa's Sundowns in Pretoria during the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

The return leg will take place next Tuesday at the Rades Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM.

For its part, Esperance de Tunis reassured fans in a post on its official page, particularly the families of fans who traveled to South Africa, confirming that all fans are safe and have returned to Johannesburg unharmed.

Thee of them were hospitalised in stable condition and are currently receiving treatment.