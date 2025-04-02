Malawi: Exit John Ryan, Enter Yohane Nyirenda - Mzuzu Diocese Welcomes a New Shepherd

The winds of change have swept through the Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu as Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda steps into the role of bishop, following the retirement of Bishop John Ryan.

Nyirenda, who had been serving as an auxiliary bishop, was officially appointed by Pope Francis, with the Vatican making the announcement on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

According to a statement signed by Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB) Secretary General, Father Valeriano Mtseka, the appointment was publicly declared in Rome at noon Vatican time.

"We join the Diocese of Mzuzu and indeed the entire Catholic Church in Malawi in celebrating this appointment. We have every reason to thank God for His goodness and guidance," reads the statement.

As Bishop Nyirenda prepares to take the helm, Bishop Ryan will continue to serve as the Apostolic Administrator until Nyirenda's official installation.

A Legacy of Leadership: Ryan Bows Out

Bishop John Alphonsus Ryan, an Irish Catholic bishop and academic, was born on February 27, 1952. Before his appointment as bishop in 2016, Ryan was a mathematics lecturer and chaplain at Mzuzu University, with a scholarly focus on Coding Theory.

He took over leadership of the diocese following the tragic death of Bishop Joseph Mukasa Zuza in a road accident on January 15, 2015.

A New Chapter: Nyirenda's Installation Set for May

All eyes now turn to St. Peter's Cathedral in Mzuzu, where Bishop Nyirenda will be officially installed on May 3, 2025. The grand ceremony will be presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency The Most Reverend GianLuca Peric.

As the Diocese of Mzuzu prepares to welcome its new leader, prayers abound for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for Bishop Nyirenda in his new calling.