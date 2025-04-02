Zimbabwe: 98 Arrested Over Failed Zimbabwe Protests

New Zimbabwe
(file photo).
2 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

A total of 98 individuals who took part in the failed demonstrations on Monday appeared before the Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with participating in a public gathering with the intention of promoting violence.

Protesters reportedly chanted slogans, threw stones at police officers, and attempted to barricade roads with bricks and tyres.

Harare Provincial Magistrate, Mr Isheunesu Matova presided over the cases of 95 suspects, while three others - Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange, and Stabile Maduve -appeared separately before Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo.

The trio was arrested at Copacabana Bus Terminus, while the other 95 were apprehended at Robert Mugabe Square.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that the group gathered at Robert Mugabe Square around 9:20 am on March 31 as part of a broader plan to cause disruption.

Some individuals reportedly recorded videos and took photographs of the protest, which were later shared on social media to incite further unrest.

Of the 98 suspects, 94 were arrested at the scene, while another was apprehended at his residence after being identified in online footage.

Written submissions from both the State and defence teams are expected to be heard starting Tuesday, with the bail ruling scheduled for April 10.

Meanwhile, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the failure of the protests demonstrated Zimbabweans' full support for President Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF Government.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing, Dr Muswere dismissed the organisers as "misguided cyber terrorists" and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to peace and stability.

He emphasised that Zimbabweans share a collective responsibility in achieving Vision 2030, which aims to establish an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.