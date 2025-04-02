Zimbabwe: 98 Arrested Over Failed Zimbabwe Protests

A total of 98 individuals who took part in the failed demonstrations on Monday appeared before the Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with participating in a public gathering with the intention of promoting violence.

Protesters reportedly chanted slogans, threw stones at police officers, and attempted to barricade roads with bricks and tyres.

Harare Provincial Magistrate, Mr Isheunesu Matova presided over the cases of 95 suspects, while three others - Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange, and Stabile Maduve -appeared separately before Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo.

The trio was arrested at Copacabana Bus Terminus, while the other 95 were apprehended at Robert Mugabe Square.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that the group gathered at Robert Mugabe Square around 9:20 am on March 31 as part of a broader plan to cause disruption.

Some individuals reportedly recorded videos and took photographs of the protest, which were later shared on social media to incite further unrest.

Of the 98 suspects, 94 were arrested at the scene, while another was apprehended at his residence after being identified in online footage.

Written submissions from both the State and defence teams are expected to be heard starting Tuesday, with the bail ruling scheduled for April 10.

Meanwhile, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the failure of the protests demonstrated Zimbabweans' full support for President Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF Government.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing, Dr Muswere dismissed the organisers as "misguided cyber terrorists" and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to peace and stability.

He emphasised that Zimbabweans share a collective responsibility in achieving Vision 2030, which aims to establish an upper-middle-income society by 2030.