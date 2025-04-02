Liberia: Northside Hospital Donates Medical Supplies Worth $200,000 to Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital in Nimba County

2 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Tappita — The Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital in Tappita, Lower Nimba County, has received a significant medical donation valued at over $200,000, thanks to the efforts of the hospital's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Victor Kaizer, and Northside Hospital in the United States.

The donation, consisting of assorted medical supplies and equipment, was made possible through the successful lobbying of Dr. Kaizer during his recent visit to the United States.

During the visit, Dr. Kaizer engaged with various hospitals and medical institutions, including Northside Hospital, which agreed to support the Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital in its mission to improve healthcare services in the region.

At the handover ceremony in Tappita, Dr. Kaizer expressed gratitude to Dr. Romeo Massoud, Chief Surgeon at Northside Hospital, for facilitating the donation. "This generous contribution will greatly enhance our ability to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Lower Nimba County," Dr. Kaizer said.

The donated supplies are valued at over $200,000, with some of the equipment already allocated to the Ministry of Health in Monrovia for distribution to other healthcare facilities across the country.

Dr. Kaizer emphasized the importance of international partnerships in improving healthcare, stating, "We are committed to continuing our efforts to partner with institutions worldwide to ensure that Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital meets international standards."

Locals of Nimba County have praised Dr. Kaizer's leadership, noting significant improvements at the hospital since he assumed his role as CEO. Many expressed that his efforts have made a substantial difference in the healthcare system in the region.

Dr. Kaizer vowed to keep working with international partners to transform Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital into a model healthcare facility, further strengthening its capacity to serve the community.

