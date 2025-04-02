Liberia: Hydro Assembly of God Elementary School Struggles With Financial and Educational Challenges

Monrovia — The Hydro Assembly of God Elementary School in Lower Margibi County is facing challenges that threaten its ability to continue providing education to local children.

The school, located in District #2, serves communities such as Boakia Town, Garyeazohn Town, and Hydro. Despite being the only institution in the region offering virtual learning, it currently faces a critical financial crisis, with many families unable to afford tuition fees.

As a result, only 36 students are enrolled, ranging from Kindergarten to the fourth grade. Principal Abraham M. Dorley highlighted the difficult learning conditions, including broken blackboards and insufficient seating for students.

He made an urgent appeal to civil society organizations, NGOs, and government officials for support in improving the school's infrastructure and helping families cover the costs of education. "It breaks my heart to see our future leaders wasting away in the community due to a lack of school fees," Dorley said.

Founded in the 1970s, Hydro Assembly of God Elementary School was heavily damaged during the civil war but was rebuilt in 2010. The school operates with a small staff of six, including five teachers and one janitor, all earning just 2,000 Liberian Dollars per month. The institution relies primarily on parent contributions to stay afloat, as it does not receive external funding.

Dorley called for a greater community effort to address the educational crisis, urging stakeholders to step in and ensure children in the area can pursue their educational dreams. "What my teachers and I are doing is an act of love, passion, and sacrifice for our town," he said.