Monrovia — Miss Kindness Wilson, the second runner-up in the Miss Liberia beauty pageant, is under legal scrutiny and facing public backlash after assaulting a student, Juah Cassell, from the Stella Maris University.

The incident, which occurred on March 31, has sparked outrage, with questions being raised about the conduct of Wilson, who represented Liberia in the Miss Global pageant in Thailand.

In a video circulating on social media, Wilson was seen confronting and physically assaulting Cassell after the student reposted a video where Wilson mistakenly referred to the Liberia National Anthem as a national pledge. Many viewed the confrontation as an aggressive reaction to the social media post.

In response to the incident, the Monrovia City Court Tuesday issued an arrest order for Wilson, charging her with simple assault, menacing, and disorderly conduct, violations of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The arrest warrant, signed by Chief Magistrate Ben Barco, has been made public, with the Liberia National Police directed to detain Wilson and bring her before the court for prosecution.

After the altercation, Wilson defended her actions by explaining that the misunderstanding occurred during her performance at the Miss Global pageant when the transition to the Liberia National Anthem did not go as planned. She clarified that her intention was to perform the anthem alongside another song, but backstage circumstances disrupted the timing.

While she expressed regret for the confusion, Wilson also apologized for her reaction, admitting it was inappropriate.

Despite her apology, public dissatisfaction has grown, with many calling her behavior unbecoming of a public figure, especially one who represents the country on an international stage.

Social justice advocate Martin K. N. Kollie condemned the violence, calling it a "blatant disrespect" and a "reckless act." He also urged institutions like Stella Maris University and the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) to take action.

In the wake of the incident, the Miss International Liberia Organization has announced that Wilson has been stripped of her title as Miss International Liberia.

The organization cited its zero-tolerance policy for violence, stating that Wilson's actions were incompatible with the values it upholds. The organization's statement reaffirmed that the search for the next Miss International Liberia would continue as planned.