Namibian Prisons House Over 400 Foreign Inmates

2 April 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

There are 443 foreign inmates serving sentences in Namibian correctional facilities countrywide, while 12 are awaiting trial.

This was revealed by Raphael Hamunyela, the head of the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS). Hamunyela was responding to questions sent by New Era. He indicated that the crimes committed include murder, attempted murder, immigration offences, rape, robbery, stock theft, fraud, illegal possession of firearms, kidnapping, housebreaking, illegal hunting and possession of drugs.

"The category of inmates who are foreign nationals are only deported after they have served their sentences," he said.

In addition, Hamunyela said those who are deported include inmates who committed immigration offences.

"These inmates are handed over to the immigration department for deportation. Inmates whose legal time in Namibia has expired while in custody and who have no valid passport at the time of release, are also handed over to immigration for deportation to their countries of origin. However, those whose documents are still valid are released in Namibia," the NCS boss said.

