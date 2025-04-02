Namibia: Women Tournament Crucial for Growth

The Southern Regional All Africa Challenge Trophy currently underway at Windhoek Country Club is more than just a competition, it serves as a platform for learning, networking and showcasing talent, Namibia Amateur Ladies Golf Union (NALGU) secretary general, Tashia Kalondo said.

Speaking at the tournament's kick-off yesterday, she pointed out that while the event recognises top performers, its significance goes beyond the leaderboard. She highlighted the importance of the gathering, which allows players to exchange insights, strengthen connections and contribute to the overall growth of women's golf.

"Basically, it's a platform for golfers to showcase their skills. This was initially a continental tournament, but it was broken down into regional levels to ensure more participation," she stated.

Kalondo also stressed the tournament's role in development, noting the value of unions learning from one another. "In terms of development, you can't understate what a tournament like this does for women's golf. The level of competition is strong, and beyond that, we, at the union level, exchange ideas and learn from each other. You can see the camaraderie here, and we're excited to see the results after the third day. We're just happy to be hosting this event," she added.

Namibia is represented by four players: Wilmari Woest, Ruanda de Beers, Wilna Bredenhann and Doulaine Holtzhausen.

Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union president Olivia Nyamwanza echoed Kalondo's sentiments,

emphasising that such tournaments are essential for the growth of women's golf in the region. "Women's tournaments are not as common as those for our male counterparts. Having a competition like this allows us to compete without fear, and provides an opportunity for unions to exchange ideas on how to develop the game. If this event continues annually, we will see some of the best golfers emerging from this region," she said.

Meanwhile, Namibia Golf Union (NGU) secretary general Brenda Lens praised the tournament's conditions, saying both the weather and the course have been ideal for competition.

"The weather is perfect, and the golf course is in great shape. Many of these players are used to the Omeya Golf Course, but I'm happy with the level of competition we've seen so far. I expect a tough battle throughout the tournament," she noted. The tournament will run until tomorrow. -mkambukwe@nepc.com.na