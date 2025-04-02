Namibia: From Barefoot to School Shoes Provider

2 April 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

As a little boy, Michael Uerikua walked barefoot, often seen as the "black sheep" due to not having a school uniform.

These early challenges shaped his journey, and despite currently living in the Czech Republic, he is dedicated to providing shoes for vulnerable learners back home.

Born in Katutura over three decades ago, Uerikua has been residing in the Czech Republic for over 10 years.

Even though I have lived in the Czech Republic for over 15 years, I know where home is: Namibia, my motherland. I chose to donate up to 25 pairs of school shoes to vulnerable learners at Bethold Himumuine Primary School, my alma mater," he shared with Youth Corner.

Reflecting on his journey, he often remembers his early challenges growing up in a disadvantaged family.

He distinctly recalls being the child who walked barefoot and stood out as the "black sheep" among his peers because he lacked a school uniform.

With the support of a friend and the Honorary Consul of Namibia in the Czech Republic, Marcel Petrasek, they fulfilled the promise to provide shoes for students.

"I returned to my old school, and noticed several pupils without shoes and uniforms. After observing for about three hours with the assistance of teachers, I selected those who needed them most," he stated.

Uerikua was inspired by many, including his brother, James Uerikua, the former Governor of Otjozondjupa and current Member of Parliament. He believes that one of the best ways to live is by "helping where needed." -psiririka@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.