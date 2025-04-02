Namibia: From Barefoot to School Shoes Provider

As a little boy, Michael Uerikua walked barefoot, often seen as the "black sheep" due to not having a school uniform.

These early challenges shaped his journey, and despite currently living in the Czech Republic, he is dedicated to providing shoes for vulnerable learners back home.

Born in Katutura over three decades ago, Uerikua has been residing in the Czech Republic for over 10 years.

Even though I have lived in the Czech Republic for over 15 years, I know where home is: Namibia, my motherland. I chose to donate up to 25 pairs of school shoes to vulnerable learners at Bethold Himumuine Primary School, my alma mater," he shared with Youth Corner.

Reflecting on his journey, he often remembers his early challenges growing up in a disadvantaged family.

He distinctly recalls being the child who walked barefoot and stood out as the "black sheep" among his peers because he lacked a school uniform.

With the support of a friend and the Honorary Consul of Namibia in the Czech Republic, Marcel Petrasek, they fulfilled the promise to provide shoes for students.

"I returned to my old school, and noticed several pupils without shoes and uniforms. After observing for about three hours with the assistance of teachers, I selected those who needed them most," he stated.

Uerikua was inspired by many, including his brother, James Uerikua, the former Governor of Otjozondjupa and current Member of Parliament. He believes that one of the best ways to live is by "helping where needed." -psiririka@nepc.com.na