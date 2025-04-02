Zimbabwe: Zimtrade Courts China for Agricultural Exports

China represents a pontentially lucrative market for Zimbabwe's agricultural exports, national trade promotion and development body ZimTrade said, ahead of a visit by a team of Chinese buyers, as the trade body explores a new market for the country's avocado and macadamia nuts produce in the world's second largest economy.

ZimTrade will facilitate a Zimbabwe-China Avocado and Macadamia Inward Buyer Mission from April 8-10, 2025, in Chipinge.

China is an important trade partner in many facets globally, as the world's second-largest economy by nominal gross domestic product, and since 2016 has been the world's largest economy when measured by purchasing power parity (PPP).

Zimbabwe and China already enjoy excellent trade relations, rooted in their long-standing cordial political relations dating back to the African country's struggle for independence from Britain. Trade between Harare and Beijing remains robust and growing, with a focus on agriculture, minerals, and machinery, reaching US$3 billion in the first nine months of 2024, a 25,6 percent increase year-on-year.

As such, the ZimTrade inward trade mission is expected to deepen the bilateral trade relations between the two friendly nations, open the doors for Zimbabwean producers to tap into the rapidly growing Chinese market, and strong demand for high-quality agricultural products, including avocados and macadamias.

The mission is expected to connect local producers directly to potential Chinese buyers while providing them an invaluable opportunity to showcase their products and establish meaningful business links.

ZimTrade's inward buyer mission will commence with a seminar, followed by a business-to-business networking session, and conclude with farm and company visits to allow the prospective Chinese buyers to appreciate Zimbabwe's farming practices and production capacity.

This would help the farmers better understand the nuances of the Chinese market and how to effectively navigate the complexities of exporting agricultural products to such a large and diverse economy.

The mission aims to bridge the gap between Zimbabwean avocado and macadamia producers and Chinese buyers, providing a platform for the farmers to tap into China's vast market and establish new trade partnerships.

The inward buyer mission follows the signing of the "Protocol for Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Zimbabwean Fresh Avocado to China" at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing in September 2024.

This protocol removes barriers for Zimbabwe to access China's expansive and lucrative market, creating significant opportunities for local farmers to compete with top avocado-exporting countries.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said the mission would facilitate market access for Zimbabwean producers and connect them with Chinese buyers seeking high-quality produce.

"China represents a massive opportunity for Zimbabwean agriculture.

"This mission will deepen our trade relations with China, open doors for Zimbabwean producers to tap into a rapidly growing market in demand for high-quality agricultural products, including avocados and macadamias.

"We are confident that the business connections forged during this Mission will result in significant business deals that benefit both Zimbabwean producers and the broader economy.

"This Mission will allow us to directly engage with Chinese buyers who are looking for fresh, high-quality produce, and that's exactly what Zimbabwe can offer," said Mr Majuru.

With China's demand for avocados steadily rising due to the fruit's nutritional benefits and increasing popularity in health-conscious diets, Zimbabwean farmers are well-positioned to capitalise on this lucrative market.

According to Trade Map, China's avocado imports increased from US$112,1 million in 2022 to US$151,2 million in 2023.

The mission also seeks to promote business-to-business engagements, drive sustainable export growth, and enhance the competitiveness of Zimbabwean producers in the global market.

Additionally, it will facilitate knowledge exchange, enabling local producers to gain valuable insights into Chinese market trends, logistics requirements, and quality standards.