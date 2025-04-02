Zimbabwe: Big Smiles in Gokwe-Nembudziya . . . 600 Employed for Independence Day Preps - MP Buka

Gibson Mhaka — Preparations for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North are progressing smoothly, with the district poised to host dignitaries and guests from across the nation's ten provinces.

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament, Cde Flora Buka said there are "big smiles among youths" who have been employed under the various preparatory works for the grand national event.

Cde Buka affirmed the district's readiness, attributing the steady progress to meticulous planning and coordinated efforts by local authorities.

She further emphasised that all requisite infrastructure and amenities are on track for completion well ahead of schedule, to ensure a seamless and unforgettable commemoration.

President Mnangagwa will lead the national celebrations under the theme "Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030,".

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube, has indicated that the province expects an attendance of up to 100 000 people from all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

The main celebrations will be preceded by a children's party at Nyamuroro Primary School on the 17th of April at Mutora Business Centre.

In an interview, Cde Buka said preparations for the major event were advancing smoothly, with all essential tasks expected to be finalised long before the planned festivities.

"Preparations for the big event are progressing well, with all key tasks expected to be completed well ahead of the scheduled celebrations. We are confident that the venue will be ready to host the thousands of attendees expected, and that the celebration will be a memorable one for Gokwe North.

"Let me say it is such a great honour to be given this opportunity to host the 45th Independence Celebrations. I want to express my profound gratitude to His Excellency, The President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, for putting Gokwe Nembudziya on the map.

"I don't have enough words to thank him, but let me say history will be made. The people of Nembudziya are excited; they can't wait for the 18th of April to receive His Excellency, thank him for all the development, and celebrate independence with him. His Excellency has put a big smile on Gokwe Nembudziya residents," said Cde Buka.

She said the decentralisation of Independence Celebrations has brought huge developmental projects to the area and expressed her satisfaction with these developments in Gokwe, stating that various infrastructure projects have created employment for over 600 youths from her constituency and the wider district.

"The state-of-the-art stadium being constructed at the Growth Point is almost complete. The venue of the Children's Party has undergone massive renovation and benefited from the construction of classroom blocks and other buildings, which will facilitate the smooth hosting of this memorable party.

"The school and grounds that will host the Gala are also undergoing major improvements. Communities are also benefiting from the Presidential Borehole Scheme and Village Business Units.

"The business community has not been left behind; they are busy sprucing up their buildings in preparation for the big day.

"All roads leading to Gokwe Nembudziya are being worked on, ensuring smooth traveling for our guests. Our President has said, 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo, indeed the different infrastructural developments have created employment for more than 600 youths from the constituency and the district at large. We are ready to host our guests, and Gokwe Nembudziya will turn out in huge numbers," she said.

Meanwhile, last week, an inter-ministerial delegation led by Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi visited the Independence celebration venue in Gokwe North and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work, as Mutora Business Centre became a hive of activity across all development sectors.

Vice President Mohadi said the civil works at Mutora Business Centre and the road works being done ahead of the Uhuru celebrations were on schedule for April 18.

He expressed his happiness at witnessing first-hand the developments taking place in Gokwe.

"I have seen a lot of progress and am sure by the time we hold the celebrations, we need to keep the momentum because where there are no roads, there is no development.

"We need to maintain our roads. Development is not just about cities; it is about rural areas where we get most of our votes. To the team on the ground, I want to say well done. We are learning new things every day. I have the feeling that this is going to be more polished. We are impressed," he said.

Minister Ncube also mentioned that most of the works on the ground, including upgrading feeder roads and refurbishing the soccer ground, were 70 percent complete, with contractors now working 24/7.

"We are now at 70 percent of the project. We have started disbursing the necessary funds to contractors. We have introduced a 24-hour schedule for contractors, so we should be done by the time of the celebrations," he said.

The hosting of the national celebrations in Gokwe aligns with the Second Republic's policy of rotating national events across the country's provinces.

This is a departure from the past when Harare used to host all the national events.

The Second Republic embraced devolution and directed that national events such as independence celebrations be rotated across provinces as part of the administration's vision of leaving no one and no place behind.