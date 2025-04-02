Zimbabwe: Cabinet Briefing - Zim Media Policy Approved

Cabinet received an update on Preparations for the 45th Independence Day Celebrations and the 2025 Children's Party.

Preparations for the 45th Independence Anniversary and the 2025 Children's Party have gathered momentum and the nation is gearing up for the Celebrations. The main celebrations will be held on 18th April, 2025 at Nembudziya Growth Point, in the Gokwe North District, of the Midlands Province, while the Children's Party will be hosted by the First Family at Nyamuroro High School on 17th April 2025.

Contractors have accelerated works at the Main Arena, Gokwe North Open Grounds, and phenomenal progress has been achieved in lawn-planting; terracing; construction of changing rooms; floodlight installation; and construction of ablution blocks.

The venue of the Children's Party, Nyamuroro High School, is undergoing vast transformation through the construction of two ablution blocks and two students' hostels, both of which are almost complete. Regarding works at Nembudziya Government High School, the Gala Site, construction of one ablution block and 2 classroom blocks; a domestic science laboratory; and a senior science laboratory have reached wall plate level, with roof installation being the next phase.

Regarding legacy projects, Government has adopted short and long-term plans for the Midlands Province in general, and Gokwe districts in particular. Long-term interventions include the ongoing rehabilitation of roads and related infrastructure under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme. The short-term interventions include the re-gravelling and surfacing of major feeder roads to and from Nembudziya Growth Point, for completion prior to 17th April, 2025.

A cumulative total of 129 boreholes have been drilled in Gokwe districts, with 7 boreholes having been drilled at the venue site. A total water storage capacity of 60 000 litres has been set aside for potable water during the Celebrations.

Concerning health and wellness, the following services, among others have been mobilized for the Celebrations: 10 emergency health management teams; 10 ambulances; an air ambulance, and emergency kits. A VIP ward, isolation centre and 16 telemedicine centres have been established.

Construction of a mortuary and extension of a ward are already underway at Nembudziya Hospital.

The 2025 Independence Flame route will pass through various centres in Mberengwa, Gweru, Kwekwe, past the Sikombela former Detention Camp and Gokwe District until it reaches Nembudziya Growth Point. The Independence Flame will reach Mutapa Hall on April 10, 2025 where it will be lit by Vice President Honourable (Gen) Rtd CGDN Chiwenga. Thereafter, it will proceed through all the Midlands districts until it reaches Sikombela former Restriction Camp on April 17 2025, where it will be received by Vice President Honourable (Col) Rtd KCD Mohadi. It will then proceed to its final destination at Nembudziya Growth Point.

A total of 132 graves across heroes' shrines in the Midlands Province are being adorned with concrete slabs, while the construction of a field museum and a memorial plinth at the former Sikombela Restriction Camp will be completed prior to the 17th of April 2025. Other places of the liberation Struggle significance such as Connemara and Mutapa Hall have already been facelifted. A VaShangwe Cultural Village legacy project will be established at Nembudziya Growth Point for the 46th Independence Celebrations in Gokwe North District.

ZIMBABWE MEDIA POLICY

Cabinet considered and approved the Zimbabwe Media Policy.

The objectives of the policy are: to defend Zimbabwe's image, sovereignty and territorial integrity; to achieve a strong and converged digital economy; to promote the growth and development of a vibrant, diverse media industry in Zimbabwe; to transform Zimbabwe's media landscape through the development of modern, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure; to promote professionalism and capacitate the industry; to develop and enforce a comprehensive code of ethics in order to and raise the standards of media practice in Zimbabwe.

The policy will also promote media viability and sustainability; nurture and instill national values, ethics and citizenship thereby promoting a shared understanding of Zimbabwe's history, vision, and developmental aspirations; advance and protect Zimbabwe's national interests and promote the country's social, economic, cultural and political well-being.

It will assert and maintain Zimbabwe's media sovereignty in order to ensuring the country's independence and self-determination in the production, dissemination, and regulation of media content; foster a linguistically inclusive media landscape in Zimbabwe, where all officially recognised languages are valued, promoted, and used to reach diverse audiences and communities; and govern the whole sector, including internet based broadcasting.

The sixth pillar of the policy, which is Local Content Promotion, addresses challenges such as funding constraints, limited producer capacity, the dominance of foreign content, and an inadequate regulatory framework. To promote local content and counter foreign dominance, the policy maintains a 75 percent local content quota for all broadcasting licensees, except for specialized ones, which will have a 50 percent quota. The policy also introduces incentives for local content production, protection of intellectual property rights, and enforcement of regulations limiting foreign content dominance. Additionally, the policy supports local cultural preservation, digital technology uptake and initiatives promoting employment, information dissemination and access to information.

Thematic working groups will be established to focus on specific policy pillars, while the Ministry will take the lead in coordinating and implementing the Policy.

PROPOSED ACCESSION TO THE PROTOCOL INCORPORATING ARTICLE 3BIS INTO THE CONVENTION ON INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION (CHICAGO CONVENTION)

Under the Legislative Programme, Cabinet considered and approved the Accession to the Protocol Incorporating Article 3BIS into the Convention on the International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

The objective of the protocol is to ensure the non-use of weapons against civil aviation aircraft in flight, so that in case of interception, the lives of persons on board and the safety of aircraft must not be endangered.

The benefits of acceding to the protocol include enhancement of aviation safety and security through protection of lives, ensuring smooth aircraft operations, guaranteed prevention of unlawful interference, and maintenance of public trust in the sector and airspace. By acceding to the protocol, Zimbabwe's legal framework will conform to the obligations of the Chicago Convention which most progressive nations of the World are Party to.

REPORTS ON PROJECTS AS AT DAY 50 OF THE 1ST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2025

Under the Digital Economy pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services highlighted the following achievements under his purview:

Establishment of Heritage-Based Educational radio channel in Bulawayo Metropolitan has been completed;

Installation of Digital Media Asset Management System has been completed, while configuration of the system is underway;

Installation works on the Garahwa radio transmitter and uninterrupted power supply integration, and the upgrading of the Radio Zimbabwe FM transmitter are progressing well;

Civil works for the construction of the four new radio studios at Montrose in Bulawayo are also in progress, while all required equipment for the studios has been procured and awaits installation.

In terms of the justice delivery system under the Cross-cutting Governance Thematic area of the National Development Strategy 1, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs highlighted the following achievements under his purview:

Construction of the Mutawatawa New Magistrate Court has been completed and awaits commissioning, while Gwanda New Court Complex is nearing completion;

Construction of the super structure to ring beam and ring beam concreting of the Kwekwe New Magistrate Court in Midlands Province, and construction of the super structure to ring beam and ring beam concreting of Cowdry Park New Magistrate Court in Bulawayo are progressing well;

Rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates through Agriculture is progressing well;

Production Projects were successful at Anju, Mazowe, Mutimurefu and Hurungwe Prison Farms;

Rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates through capacitating the Building Brigade was successfully undertaken through construction works at Anju, Gwanda, Beit Bridge and Mutare Prison Farms;

Rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates through the MacDonald Bricks Inmates Employment Programme was also successful, with five ex-inmates having secured permanent employment at MacDonald Bricks.

Under the "Human Capital Development" pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education highlighted the following achievements under his purview:

Registration of 57 schools across the country;

Construction of a classroom block at ED.Mnangagwa Secondary School in Mutoko District, Mashonaland East Province is 80 percent complete;

Construction of the new Gideons Secondary in Gutu, Masvingo Province, is 82 percent completion; while construction of a block at a new school, Tamuka B Satellite in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province has been completed.

Construction of a 10 classroom double-storey block including a computer laboratory at Harare High School in Mbare, Harare Metropolitan Province has been completed, while construction of a double-storey block and computer laboratory at Gangarahwe Primary School in Hurungwe, Mashonaland East is ongoing;

Construction of a 2-storey classroom block at Karoi Junior School in Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West Province is nearing completion;

Construction works to upgrade the following schools have reached an advanced stage: Runyararo Adventist in Masvingo, Masvingo Province; Sinoia Primary in Makonde District, Mashonaland West Province; Hozvi Primary, ECD Centre in Bikita, Masvingo Province; Coban Global Primary in Gweru District, Midlands Province; Mambodzvuku Secondary in Murehwa District, Mashonaland East; Seke 2 High in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province; Rusitu High in Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province; and St. Pauls High in Gokwe South District, Midlands Province;

Construction works on sustainable and affordable boarding facilities are also nearing completion at the following schools: Progress College in Gweru, Midlands Province; Gumbonzvanda in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province; Tafira High in Murombedzi, Mashonaland West Province; Howard Secondary in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province; Kadhanya Secondary and Donsa Secondary in Kwekwe, Midlands Province; and St. Mary's in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province.

In terms of the "Youth, Sport and Culture" pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, the Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture highlighted the following achievements under his purview:

Completion of the construction of a multipurpose court at Karigamombe in Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province, that will accommodate 3 sport codes;

Work is in progress to install bucket seats as part of the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Warren Park, Harare Metropolitan Province, with the VIP area and bays 19/20 and 21 having been installed;

Construction of Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe South District, Midlands Province is progressing well;

The gym in Warren Park, Harare Metropolitan Province has reached 80% of completion, with commissioning of the facility expected in April 2025;

Translation of a summary version of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Capacity Building into five languages, namely: Venda, Sotho, Tonga, Ndau and Sign Language has been completed, and the project awaits printing and production of booklets;

Works on the establishment of the Victoria Falls Gallery and at the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Digital Registration Platform are ongoing.

REPORT ON THE SECOND VIRTUAL JOINT EAST AFRICAN COMMUNITY (EAC) - SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY (SADC) SUMMIT OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT

Cabinet received an Update on the Virtual Joint East African Community (EAC) - Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government held on March 24, 2025.

The Virtual Joint Summit was co-chaired by the President Mnangagwa, and Kenya President and chairperson of the East African Community, Dr William Ruto. The jointsummit adopted the report of the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on 17 March, 2025 in Harare. The Report contained among others, a detailed roadmap, outlining the short, medium and long-term activities to be jointly implemented, for the establishment of sustainable peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The joint summit appointed the following five facilitators to lead the mediation processes to find lasting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: Their Excellencies Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya; Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of South Africa; Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia; Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Catherine Samba-Panza, former President of the Central African Republic.

PEACE AND SECURITY MAINTAINED FOLLOWING FLOPPED DEMONSTRATIONS OF 31 MARCH, 2025

Cabinet noted the peace and tranquility that continues to exist in the country, after cyber terrorists' attempts were foiled by law abiding Zimbabweans and the Security Sector.