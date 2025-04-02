Namibia: MTC 4 Life Aids Unemployed Youth

More than 250 unemployed young Namibians from the Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke and Zambezi regions have applied to join the MTC 4 Life project for specialised business training and seed capital support. Launched in 2023, the MTC 4 Life Project is a youth employment and skills empowerment initiative that has trained 91 young individuals to date, investing N$3.5 million over the past two years.

The programme aims to reduce youth unemployment by providing valuable skills and business training to those who are self-employed or currently without work.

This initiative specifically focuses on equipping unemployed youth with essential business and practical skills, helping them to start or grow their small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

For the 2025 edition, MTC has allocated N$1.5 million from its CSI budget to support at least 40 young people from the Zambezi, Erongo, Hardap and Omaheke regions.

Young individuals can apply for the initiative by responding to an application call. Successful candidates will be shortlisted, interviewed and selected by a panel of experts before being invited to Windhoek for a week-long classroom training session.

Following this, they will receive practical training for their business operations under the guidance of contracted trainers. Erasmus Nekundi, MTC's Corporate Communications Specialist, stated, "The MTC 4 Life programme offers hope to young men and women dreaming of entrepreneurship without knowing how to start or access the necessary capital. This year, we are nurturing dreams in eight trades- animation, carpentry, hairstyling, electrical and solar installation, upholstery, welding, barbering and brick manufacturing."

"We received 256 valid applications from the participating regions. To ensure effective programme implementation, we will focus on four regions at a time, looking to expand into others in the future," he said.

He emphasised their ongoing partnership with reputable SMEs to deliver training and equip participants with foundational theoretical and practical skills. The training lasts between five to 15 days, and each participant will receive a toolkit along with N$5 000 in capital to help them start or enhance their businesses.

"The continued interest from the youth each year, along with the success stories of past beneficiaries and our commitment to making a positive socio-economic impact, are fundamental to the programme's ongoing success," he noted.