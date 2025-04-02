Uganda/Tanzania: Uganda and Tanzania Seek to Get Back On Track At TotalEnergies CAF U17 Afcon

Uganda and Tanzania both suffered heavy defeats in their opening fixtures at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025 and will seek victory in their Group A fixture at the El Bachir Stadium, Mohammedia on Thursday (kick-off 17:00 local time / GMT).

Uganda lost 5-0 to hosts Morocco and Tanzania were beaten 4-1 by Zambia in a difficult opening to the tournament for both.

The teams face each other for the second time at the TotalEnergies CAF U17 AFCON.

Their only previous meeting at the finals was in 2019 when they also met in their second group game. Uganda defeated hosts Tanzania 3-0 in Dar es Salaam. Neither team would progress beyond the group stages.

Their meeting in 2019 is the only time two teams from East Africa have clashed at the finals previously.

The sides did play each other in qualifying for Morocco 2025. In the group stages, the game ended 1-1, while hosts Uganda won 2-1 when they met again in the final.

In both their meetings in the qualifiers, Tanzania scored first but could not hold on to win.

UGANDA FACTS

· Uganda began with a 5-0 loss against hosts Morocco, their biggest ever defeat at the finals.

· Uganda have never previously lost successive games at the finals, but have now lost their opening game at both finals that they have participated in. They lost 1-0 to Angola in their first game in 2019.

· Prior to their first game loss against Morocco, Uganda had conceded just two goals in their previous three games at the finals.

· In their only other finals appearance in 2019, Uganda registered their only win to date with a 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their second group game.

· Uganda's only clean-sheet at the finals was in their 3-0 win over Tanzania.

· Uganda have failed to win their last two games at the finals, drawing their final group game in 2019 against Nigeria as the game ended 1-1. They also lost their opening game at the current finals.

· Uganda's first three games at the finals produced six goals with them scoring four and conceding two. Their game against Morocco at the current finals produced five goals.

· In their opening game against Morocco Uganda were able to make 65 final third entries despite their heavy defeat, more than Morocco (61).

· Uganda faced six shots on target in their game against Morocco, the second most they have faced in a single game at the finals. They faced nine in their loss to Angola in 2019.

TANZANIA FACTS· Tanzania lost their opening game to Zambia 4-1 and remain winless having played seven games at the finals (D1 L6).

· Tanzania's defeat against Zambia was their sixth successive loss. They last avoided defeat when drawing their opening game 0-0 against Mali in 2017.

· Their loss to Zambia was Tanzania's joint biggest defeat at the finals along with a 3-0 scoreline against Uganda in the 2019 group stages.

· Against Zambia it was the third time that Tanzania had conceded four or more goals in a game. They lost their opening group game 5-4 against Nigeria in 2019 and their final group game against Angola 4-2 also in 2019.

· In their loss against Zambia, the Tanzanians had five shots on target, the same number as the Zambians.

· It was the second most number of shots on target that Tanzania have managed in a single game at the finals. They had nine shots on target in their 4-2 loss to Angola in their final group game in 2019.

· In their loss to Zambia, Tanzania dominated possession having had 60% of the ball. They completed 346 passes, while Zambia only managed to complete 214.