Nigeria: Oldest Member of Kano Emirate Council, Abbas Sanusi, Dies At 92

2 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahimabubakar Muhammad Usman

Abbas Sanusi, the most senior councillor and oldest member of the Kano Emirate Council, has passed away at the age of 92.

The late prince, who held the esteemed title of Galadiman Kano, died on April 1, after a prolonged illness.

A prominent figure in the emirate, Abbas Sanusi, had been a member of the Kano Emirate Council since the late 1950s.

He was first appointed as Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida and district head of Ungogo by his father, Emir Sanusi I, in 1959.

In 1962, during the reign of Emir Muhammadu Inuwa, he was elevated to the position of Dan Iyan Kano.

Later, under Emir Ado Bayero, he became the Wambai of Kano. His most senior title, Galadiman Kano, was conferred upon him during the first reign of his nephew, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Born in 1933 in Bichi, Abbas Sanusi began his education at Kofar Kudu Elementary School in 1944 before attending Kano Middle School (now Rumfa College) in 1948.

Among his children is Abdullahi Abbas, the current chairman of the Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His funeral prayer is scheduled to take place at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu, Kano, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

