Somalia: Fresh Airstrike Targets Isis in Puntland State of Somalia

2 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), has successfully executed an airstrike against ISIS militants.

The airstrike conducted today by AFRICOM focused on ISIS members and leaders who were congregating in the southeastern area of Bosasso, Puntland.

This operation bolsters the efforts of Puntland Darwish forces to eliminate terrorist groups particularly ISIS in the region.

Preliminary evaluations suggest that multiple ISIS fighters were neutralized, with no reported civilian casualties.

The Federal Government of Somalia, supported by international partners like AFRICOM, remains committed to combating ISIS and al-Shabaab, which pose significant threats to both national and global security.

