Somalia Officials Meet to Coordinate Relief Efforts for Conflict Zones

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mohamed Hassan Bulaale, and Mohamud Moalin Abdulle, chairman of the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), convened a high-level meeting Wednesday to address relief coordination for areas battered by ongoing conflicts, as the government intensifies efforts to reclaim territory from Al-Shabaab militants.

The meeting, held at SoDMA headquarters, focused on streamlining aid delivery and bolstering support for civilians caught in the violence. Dr. Abdullahi Muuse Axmed, SoDMA's health director, underscored the urgent need for medical facilities to treat the wounded and provide critical healthcare services in affected regions.

Representatives from the Somali National Army, the Hirshabelle State Ministry of Health, and Madiina Hospital's administration joined the discussions, emphasizing a unified approach to accelerate relief operations.

Participants agreed that collaboration among agencies is essential to alleviate suffering in conflict zones.

The talks aimed to forge a cohesive strategy among stakeholders to ensure effective aid distribution and healthcare access for those impacted by the fighting.

Somalia's government continues to grapple with security challenges as it seeks to stabilize liberated areas and support displaced populations.