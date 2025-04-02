Somalia Officials Meet to Coordinate Relief Efforts for Conflict Zones

2 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mohamed Hassan Bulaale, and Mohamud Moalin Abdulle, chairman of the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), convened a high-level meeting Wednesday to address relief coordination for areas battered by ongoing conflicts, as the government intensifies efforts to reclaim territory from Al-Shabaab militants.

The meeting, held at SoDMA headquarters, focused on streamlining aid delivery and bolstering support for civilians caught in the violence. Dr. Abdullahi Muuse Axmed, SoDMA's health director, underscored the urgent need for medical facilities to treat the wounded and provide critical healthcare services in affected regions.

Representatives from the Somali National Army, the Hirshabelle State Ministry of Health, and Madiina Hospital's administration joined the discussions, emphasizing a unified approach to accelerate relief operations.

Participants agreed that collaboration among agencies is essential to alleviate suffering in conflict zones.

The talks aimed to forge a cohesive strategy among stakeholders to ensure effective aid distribution and healthcare access for those impacted by the fighting.

Somalia's government continues to grapple with security challenges as it seeks to stabilize liberated areas and support displaced populations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.