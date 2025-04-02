Algeria: Eid Al-Fitr - President Tebboune Receives Wishes From Iranian Counterpart

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday a phone call from the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sister country, Massoud Pezechkian, who extended his wishes to him and to the Algerian people on Eid al-Fitr, the president of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received today a phone call from President Massoud Pezechkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sister country, who extended his wishes to him and to the Algerian people on Eid al-Fitr, wishing them further progress and prosperity," the statement said.

For his part, "the president of the Republic extended wishes to his Iranian counterpart, wishing the Iranian brother people further progress and prosperity," the statement added.

"The two leaders, mentioning the bilateral relations and the ways to enhance them, agreed on meeting soon in Tehran and Algiers," the statement concluded.