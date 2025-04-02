Algeria: Eid Al-Fitr - President Tebboune Receives Wishes From Iranian Counterpart

1 April 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday a phone call from the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sister country, Massoud Pezechkian, who extended his wishes to him and to the Algerian people on Eid al-Fitr, the president of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received today a phone call from President Massoud Pezechkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sister country, who extended his wishes to him and to the Algerian people on Eid al-Fitr, wishing them further progress and prosperity," the statement said.

For his part, "the president of the Republic extended wishes to his Iranian counterpart, wishing the Iranian brother people further progress and prosperity," the statement added.

"The two leaders, mentioning the bilateral relations and the ways to enhance them, agreed on meeting soon in Tehran and Algiers," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.