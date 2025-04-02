Ghana: Govt Committed to Promoting Tech-Innovation in Education - Dr Clement Apaak

The government is committed to fostering technological innovation in education to prepare students for the 21st century, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has stated.

According to him, technology was revolutionising education and the world of work and there was the need to prepare students towards that shift.

Dr Apaak made the pledge at the launch of the Asanka Platform-- an innovative learning and teaching tool designed to provide affordable, flexible, and customisable educational resources to schools and institutions across Ghana.

The platform's offline capabilities ensure that students and educators can access quality learning materials without being hindered by network challenges and aligns with the Ministry's commitment to leveraging technology to support effective teaching and learning.

Dr Apaak said integrating technology in education to enhance accessibility and improve learning outcomes was very important, stressing that "The ASANKA Platform is a game-changer for schools, especially those in areas with limited internet connectivity."

He further noted that the ASANKA Platform was a critical step towards achieving inclusive and equitable education in Ghana.

In a related development, the Deputy Minister has paid a working visit to the Ashaiman Cluster of Schools to interact with teachers and students.

The visit was geared towards assessing the conditions at the school and to provide him with first hand insights into the dedication and challenges of the teaching staff.

During his interaction, Dr Apaak commended the teachers for their unwavering commitment and hard work in shaping the minds of future leaders. He acknowledged the critical role they play in the education sector and assured them of the government's continued support.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Education is committed to improving conditions of service for teachers and ensuring that adequate learning and teaching materials are provided.

Dr Apaak urged the teachers to continue their excellent work, assuring them that their dedication does not go unnoticed.