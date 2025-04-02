Ghana: GIS Boss Recalls 78 Officers From Interdiction

2 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Samuel Basintale Amadu, has recalled 78 personnel from interdiction, reaffirming his commitment to discipline and due process.

The personnel made up of 14 senior officers and 64 other ranks were allegedly involved in recruitment and visa scams, and other offenses.

This was announced in a press statement, signed by the head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Assistant Commissioner of Immigration,

Michael Amoako Atta.

The statement said the new CGI at a meeting with GIS personnel at the national headquarters in Accra last Thursday, explained that their recall was not an act of amnesty.

Instead, Mr Amadu, he stated that they will undergo internal disciplinary procedures and those found culpable will face the appropriate sanctions.

CGI Amadu said that disciplinary measures will no longer be prolonged, highlighting his administration's dedication to due process and hard work.

He urged personnel to uphold the GIS's dignity, and cautioned against misconduct.

Additionally, CGI Amadu indicated that cases involving fraud, recruitment malpractices, or visa irregularities would be referred to the police for further investigation.

"For those eligible for promotion, due diligence will be undertaken in the light of the outcome of the trials they will be facing," he added.

CGI Amadu urged the personnel to maintain good conduct to uplift the Service's image, and avoid repetition of past misbehaviours.

He was accompanied in the meeting by deputies: Mr Laud Affrifah (Operations and Command Post), Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah (Finance and Administration), and Assistant Commissioner Immigration (ACI), Phillip Peter Andoh (Legal Research and Monitoring), as well as Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Michael Asare Bediako, Head of Human Resource Department.

