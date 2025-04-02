Ghana: Enhanced Educare Launched to Secure Children's Education

Enterprise Life has reaffirmed its commitment to education with the launch of the Enhanced Educare Solution, a product designed to empower lives and support them to access education.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Saturday, the Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Mrs Jacqueline Benyi, emphasised the importance of education as the foundation for growth, opportunity, and a better future.

She averred that investing in a child's education is not only an investment in their future but also in the broader development of society.

"As the World Bank states, education is a human right, a powerful driver of development, and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability," Mrs Benyi noted.

She explained that the Enhanced EduCare Solution was Enterprise Life's contribution to ensuring every child had access to quality education.

She said the development of the product was guided by customer feedback.

"Your input has shaped our journey and continues to drive our innovation," Mrs Benyi stated.

"Today, we celebrate not just a new offering but a solution rooted in our mission to support families every step of the way."

She reiterated Enterprise Life's belief in the transformative power of education, stating, "This is where we come in--with a solution that ensures your child's education remains uninterrupted, no matter the challenges life may bring."

The Enhanced Educare Solution, she explained, was designed to address the unpredictability of life while ensuring that education remains accessible and uninterrupted.

"By choosing this solution, you are not just securing your child's future; you are also contributing to a world where education is never a barrier," she remarked.

The Group Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Life, Mr Mike Tyson, emphasized that Enterprise Life, as part of the Enterprise Group, has consistently developed products to enhance the lives of people in Ghana. He described the Enhanced Educare Solution as a transformative initiative that provides children with access to education despite financial constraints.

"Education is a fundamental human right, but access to it can be challenging due to financial limitations. This product is designed to address those challenges and ensure that every child can receive a quality education," Mr Tyson stated.