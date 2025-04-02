Zimbabwe: Windies Great Joins Zim Grassroots Cricket

Collin Matiza — Zimpapers Sports Hub

FORMER West Indies cricket captain James Adams says he felt honoured to be appointed as one of the international ambassadors of Grassroots Cricket in Zimbabwe.

Founded by Australia-based Zimbabwean, Tawanda Ashwed Karasa, Grassroots Cricket are a social enterprise committed to using the power of cricket to effect profound social change and provide life-altering opportunities for young people in this country.

And they recently named Adams as their "newest ambassador" as they continue to spread their wings across the globe.

"We are thrilled to announce that former West Indies cricket captain, James Adams, has joined Grassroots Cricket Charity as our newest ambassador!

"Jimmy has been a long-time supporter of Grassroot Cricket, and we are delighted to have him officially on board.

"His passion for the sport and dedication to nurturing young talent aligns perfectly with our mission.

"Join us in welcoming Jimmy to the Grassroot Cricket family!" Grassroots Cricket recently announced in a brief statement.

And in response, Adams said he felt honoured to be part of the Grassroots Cricket project.

"I am honoured to be a part of the Grassroots Cricket programme. I have, for many years, seen the game transform the lives of many young people within my own country and have no doubt that this program has the potential to do the same in Zimbabwe.

"My motivation for wanting to be involved stems from a love for both cricket and young people who desire to grow.

"I believe this project will tick both boxes.

Whatever I accomplished in the game came through a love for the game and a willingness to put in the effort required to succeed."

Grassroots Cricket have over the past years been conducting coaching clinics for underprivileged children in Zimbabwe

This year they are bringing in Australian cricket legends Peter Buchanan, Trevor Chappell and Paul Wilson to run what they called "High Performance Cricket Coaching Clinic" in Harare in August.

"Calling all young cricketers! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to train with Australian cricket legends Peter Buchanan, Trevor Chappell and Paul Wilson.

"Join us for an unforgettable experience where you'll learn from the best in the game. Whether you're looking to improve your batting, bowling, or fielding skills, this clinic is designed to take your game to the next level," Grassroots Cricket said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The primary beneficiaries of Grassroots Cricket's initiatives are orphans and children in vulnerable situations, for whom the organisation has become a lifeline in the community.

With the unwavering support of dedicated stakeholders and partners, Grassroots Cricket has been able to forge lasting networks and expand its reach to make a tangible impact.

"The vision of Grassroots Cricket extends beyond the boundaries of cricket fields. The enterprise is dedicated to providing world-class coaching to local coaches, imparting high-end skills transfer to student athletes, and promoting global partnerships for the benefit of targeted schools.

"Grassroots Cricket also envisions the establishment of a multipurpose Sport Excellence Centre, offering a holistic approach to nurturing talent and building a brighter future for the youth," the organisation's founder Karasa recently said from his base in Australia.

The organisation has been instrumental in consulting and partnering on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular emphasis on eradicating poverty, promoting quality education, and fostering gender equality.