Zimbabwe: 'Social Media Noise Won't Divide Zanu-PF'

Wallace Ruzvidzo — Herald Reporter

Social media noise will never succeed in sowing discord and divisions in Zanu PF and Zimbabwe at large, the ruling party's Director for Information and Publicity, Cde Farai Marapira, has said.

In an interview with a South African media outlet, Cde Marapira said attempts to cause despondency were not new hence the ruling party was not fazed as they always come to nought.

"That is just the part of the mischief which tries to misalign Zanu PF, this is not the first time someone has tried to come up with narrative which seeks to bring disunity and disparity between our party members. We are used to such attacks, we are not really worried by such lies," he said.

Cde Marapira said Zimbabweans and the rest of the world should never be misguided as to think there is any friction between President Mnangagwa and his two Vice Presidents.

He said the trio shared brotherly relations forged during the country's protracted liberation struggle.

"The Vice Presidents (Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi) and the rest of the party are solidly behind President Mnangagwa and all this hullabaloo is mainly on social media and the reality is that in Zimbabwe social media may be loud but in real life it is barely above a whisper.

"There is no tension (between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga), they are brothers that came from war, they are brothers that have seen a lot to be where they are today. There is no tension, there is no distrust, there is love and trust between them," he said.

Turning to the burning of vehicles outside some premises last week, Cde Marapira said it was just an attempt by wanton individuals to "market a failed demonstration".

He said no one had lost their property or vehicles, contrary to some reports on social media.

"What we simply had was an attempt to market a failing demonstration by people who chose to drive their vehicles and light them in different parts of the country

"No one has lost their property, no one has had their vehicle burnt," Cde Marapira said.

In a separate interview, Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi said social media was deceiving as "everything was normal" in Zimbabwe.