Zimbabwe: Jalai Anchors Dembare Tenacity

Eddie Chikamhi — Zimbabwe fullback Emmanuel Jalai's top form in the last few weeks has sent his club coach Lloyd "Ma Blanyo" Chigowe waxing lyrical following yet another top-drawer performance in Dynamos' 1-0 win over defending champions Simba Bhora on Sunday.

Dynamos without Jalai is like a ship without a rudder, according to Chigowe.

The 26-year-old diminutive defender was on top of his game, covering the whole length and breadth of the pitch at Rufaro, with some pumped up performances.

Jalai has been enjoying a purple patch even for the Warriors where he put in outstanding shifts in the senior national team's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin (2-2) in Durban, South Africa and Nigeria's Super Eagles (1-1) in Uyo.

What has put Jalai's exceptional displays into perspective is that he is also starring in a Dynamos outfit of upstarts, many of whom are only having their maiden dance with Premiership football.

As DeMbare's longest-serving player and also club captain, Jalai's has also taken up the pressure associated with the extra leadership role in his stride.

Chigowe, who brought the defender to Dynamos in 2019, believes the Aces Youth Academy alumni is at the peak of his athletic powers and has given his side direction, hence equating him to "ship captain" and "rudder".

"If you put a ship to sail, do you take out the captain?" quipped Chigowe.

"The team becomes rudderless if you take out the leader of the team. I think Emmanuel Jalai has been a good example, a shining example of efficiency.

"That he has also demonstrated that at the highest level, where only the best can play for the national team, vindicates our faith in him.

"It's a pleasure to work with him, I've got a lot of pride having brought him to Dynamos," said Chigowe.

In the Warriors, Jalai was one of only three local players to have started in the World Cup qualifiers.

Although Scottland forwards Khama Billiat and Walter Musona also started in the qualifiers with the later having come off the bench against Benin, Jalai and the former being substituted against Nigeria, Jalai played the full games in the two crucial assignments.

With his club coach Chigowe purring about his Dynamos showings, which have thrust him as the best right back in the Premiership at the moment, Jalai is also grateful to Zimbabwe gaffer Michael Nees for handing him the Warriors start ahead of Scottland Godknows Murwira.

"Yeah, I'm happy and I also want to thank the coach (Michael Nees) for giving me the opportunity," said Jalai.

"But now it's now water under the bridge. The two games are past, now we're focussing on the league."

Jalai has literally grown from a rookie to the dependable player that he is under the watch of Chigowe and other coaches that came through the Dynamos ranks including Tonderai Ndiraya, Hebert Maruwa and Genesis Mangombe. DeMbare have had another typical slow-start this season.

But to their credit they have somehow avoided defeat.

And on Sunday, DeMbare chose their clash against reigning champions Simba Bhora at Rufaro to remind the rest of the Premiership that they will still have a say in the championship matrix and will not be lambs to the slaughter, only on the basis that they were not big spenders on the transfer market.

Vice-captain Shadreck Nyahwa scored a rare goal in the 1-0 victory over Simba Bhora to register their first win of 2025 boost the confidence of Chigowe's rookies.

Jalai believes the win will inspire his younger teammates to push for better results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Confidence-wise it's a booster, because if you look at our squad, it's a squad made of youngsters and a few are senior players. So, we had gone for three games without a victory. Playing for Dynamos, it's all about results.

"I'm sure now they've seen the two sides of the club - the poor run of results and also the good side of winning the games. I'm sure and I'm happy for them for being strong mentally," said Jalai.

DeMbare will travel outside Harare for the first time this season when they face unpredictable Manica Diamonds at Sakubva on Saturday.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Sakubva), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Simba Bhora v TelOne (Wadzanayi), MWOS v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Kwekwe United v FC Platinum (Bata), GreenFuel v Yadah (GreenFuel), Scottland v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro)

Sunday: Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)