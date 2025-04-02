Zimbabwe: Zim U-19 Ready for Odi Series Against Ireland

Don Makanyanga — Zimbabwe's teenage cricketers have stepped up their act and will continue their preparations for the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup with a five- match ODI series against Ireland.

The series beginning tomorrow at Harare Sports Club.

Young Chevrons coach Elton Chigumbura believes his charges will get much needed exposure by playing other international sides ahead of the World Cup.

"It's very important to play against other opposition that you're not used to.

"We have been playing local sides and having an opportunity to play some international cricket will help to calm our nerves in terms of guys playing against people that they haven't played against.

"Playing against Ireland is a good opportunity for us as we prepare for next year's World Cup," said Chigumbura.

The three opening matches have been set for Harare Sports club with the other scheduled for Takashinga Sports Club.

In as much as the series is more of a preparation series for the global showcase next year, Chigumbura is looking nothing short of a series win against the visitors.

"My goal and aim is for us to win all the games that we are going to play against Ireland.

"I think we are a good enough team to win all the matches, especially playing at home, we know the conditions better.

"Winning the series will give the guys confidence as we build up to next year," said Chigumbura.

With a training squad of 26 players, Chigumbura revealed that playing international matches will give the technical department an opportunity to work on combinations.

He challenged the players to be at their best during as the process for selection players to represent the country next year will be set into motion with the series.

"I am happy with the numbers that we have got and we are going to try by all means to use all the players that we have got.

"Maybe some few will miss out, but we will try by all means to give everyone an opportunity so that we see where everyone is and like I said, it's also part of our preparations for the World Cup to pick our best players

"It is a matter of the guys taking the opportunity once they are given the chance to play, so that they can cement their places in the squad," said Chigumbura.