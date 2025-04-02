Zimbabwe: ZETDC Announces Mandatory Generator Inspection Fees

2 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced new mandatory inspection fees for electrical installations and generators.

This is meant to enhance the safety of users and ensure compliance with electrical standards across the country.

Recent incidents of house fires and electrical accidents have necessitated the latest intervention.

In a public notice, ZETDC further announced a mandatory US$25 fee for inspections and re-inspections of electrical installations.

The power utility said generator owners must pay verification and safety inspection fees based on their generator's capacity and type.

ZETDC highlighted that these inspections are crucial in preventing electrical fires, shocks, and other hazards.

"These inspections are not just procedural but a vital step in preventing potentially devastating consequences. Unsafe wiring, faulty connections, and non-compliant installations pose serious risks to electricity users and the public," reads the notice.

"Generator Verification and Safety Inspection Fees: Up to 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc): $5.00 Above 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc): $50.00 Advanced Safety Inspection Fees: For generators below 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc): $20.00 For generators above 100KW (petrol. diesel, solar, wind, etc): $100.00, For prototype generators below 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc): $100.00."

ZETDC reiterated its commitment to ensuring all electrical systems meet safety standards, encouraging customers to co-operate fully with inspection teams to create a safer environment for all. The power utility acknowledged that inspections might cause minor inconveniences but emphasised that the safety of families and properties is paramount.

It, however, urged all customers to comply with the requirements and support efforts to uphold electrical safety standards.

ZETDC said all payments must be made through its official payment platforms, and receipts will be issued accordingly, warning customers against making payments to individuals during the inspection process.

