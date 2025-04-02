Zimbabwe: Prof Jiri to Headline Raregold Agricultural Excellence Expo

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, is set to headline the Raregold Agricultural Excellence Expo 2025.

The event is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Raregold Farm in Glen Forest.

This inaugural expo aims to bring together various stakeholders in the agriculture industry, including farmers, input suppliers, and value addition chains.

Running under the theme "Agriculture Transformation for a competitive, inclusive, and sustainable agriculture," the Expo will provide a platform for stakeholders to share knowledge.

Attendees can expect opportunities for networking through market penetration, farmer-buyer linkages, and capacity-building seminars. These seminars will focus on climate-smart agriculture, modern farming technologies, and agricultural finance.

Other renowned speakers at the event include Wendy Madzura, Head of Agronomy at SeedCo; Ivan Craig, Sales and Marketing Director at Agriseeds and ARDA Board chairman; and Mr Clemence Bwenje, Chief Director of Business Development, Markets, and Trade at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of agricultural products and livestock, including agricultural produce, beef and dairy products, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry.

The event will be open to a broad spectrum of participants, including government representatives, NGOs, institutions, small-scale to medium farmers, and large commercial farmers.

Smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe have always been described as the backbone of the nation's agricultural production, playing a critical role in driving economic growth and expanding export opportunities.

They cultivate 1,4 million hectares of maize, representing approximately 70 percent of the grain marketed in the country.

The expo is also part of the government's efforts to continue collaborating with development partners in extending support to farmers, particularly those in dry and marginalised areas, to enhance maximum land utilisation and boost resilience among communities.