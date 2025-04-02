Uganda: Bobi Wine Declares NUP As an Alternative to Govt, Not Opposition

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has declared that his party is not merely an opposition force but a viable alternative to the current government.

Speaking during an interview on NBS TV's Barometer Akaasameeme talk show on April 1, 2025, Kyagulanyi reaffirmed his party's readiness to take over leadership.

"We (NUP) are not opposition; we are an option. We are not here for positions; we aim to take over the government," Bobi Wine stated.

He emphasised that NUP's mission is not about securing positions but bringing real change to Uganda's leadership.

The former presidential candidate, who finished second in the 2021 elections, also hinted at his willingness to run again in 2026, though he noted that his candidacy would depend on the party's decision.

"If my party (NUP) agrees with me, I'm available to stand for President in 2026," he said, underlining that his political future will be determined by the party's internal democratic processes.

Bobi Wine also used the platform to rally youth, urging them to utilize technology in advocating for change.

"Use your phones; they are more powerful now than even a gun. You can use them to open up the eyes and minds of the people. We can be in a better country with better services if you come out and speak," he told young people.

He encourager them to play an active role in political activism rather than leaving the struggle to NUP leaders.

He further stressed that the current struggle is about fundamental freedoms rather than development.

"If our parents had done what we are doing today, we would be discussing how to improve services, not fighting to be human beings and liberate ourselves," he remarked.

Kyagulanyi warned that government restrictions on social media platforms like TikTok would signal that activism is making an impact.

"When the state and other operators start to say 'ban TikTok,' then know that you have hit the right spot and stick to that. The pressure can make things get better," he said.

The NUP leader also addressed allegations that party flag bearer cards were being sold, denying any such practices within the party's structures.

"NUP cards are not for sale. Whoever has information about that, you should reach out to me or the secretary general. All our members are equal. Our processes are transparent," he reassured supporters.

Additionally, he acknowledged challenges within the opposition, citing betrayal from individuals who claim to support the cause but later align with the ruling government.

"Not everyone in the opposition truly belongs to the opposition. We have seen many of our colleagues turn against us," he noted, adding that not everyone within security forces supports violence either.