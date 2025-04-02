Kenya: Ruto Appoints Mwangi As New KICC Chair, Sacks Nyakera

This is after he revoked the appointment of Irungu Nyakera.

"IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 43 (1) (a) of the Tourism Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, L. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces,

appoint-SAMUEL WAWERU MWANGI to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 1st April, 2025. The appointment of Irungu Nyakera is revoked," President Ruto announced in a gazette notice today.