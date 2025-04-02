ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has confirmed widely held assumptions that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent 'redeployment' of army commander Anselem Sanyatwe was meant to neutralise his deputy Constantino Chiwenga's influence in the military.

Sanyatwe was the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander before being appointed as Sports Minister, replacing International Olympic Committee (IOC) president-elect Kirsty Coventry in cabinet.

He was replaced by Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu, who is believed to be Mnangagwa's 'homeboy' and a close associate of his ally Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander Valerio Sibanda.

Although government communication has insinuated that his was a promotion, power struggles within the ruling party indicate Mnangagwa has considerably weakened his deputy and rival Chiwenga's influence in the army.

Mutsvangwa, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday, described last week's announcement that Sanyatwe had been immediately retired, appointed minister and quickly sworn in as dramatic.

He said that was meant to ensure loyalty as protests that had been announced by war veteran Blessed Geza on March 31 approached.

The unwritten fear had been that the army would listen to Geza's calls and participate in the ouster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as is being demanded.

"To make sure that the state apparatus was in safe hands, he (Mnangagwa) made dramatic changes in its (army) structure," said Mutsvangwa.

"I want to congratulate the new leaders who were put in place as we approached the 31st of March.

"They have proved their mettle by making sure that they are loyal to the people of Zimbabwe, they defend the interests of the people of Zimbabwe and that they keep the professional traditions of our state apparatus."

Mutsvangwa is not only on Mnangagwa's side of the fight, but also harbours presidential aspirations.

He was recently recorded by a UK based investigative publication laying into Chiwenga, calling him daft, unelectable and evil.

Analysts have pointed to the possibility of another coup as factionalism within the party heats up. Pride Mkono described Mnangagwa's appointments as simple coup-proofing.

Geza, widely believed to be under the protection of Chiwenga, has been in hiding for over three weeks and riling up the masses through social media to rise up and depose Mnangagwa even before he finishes his second term.

The argument being put forward by Geza is that Mnangagwa has been corrupted by elements he keeps around him. The outspoken former Central Committee member in Zanu PF who has been publishing videos periodically, is campaigning for Chiwenga to take over power.

Monday's protest turned into a stay away, after people excused themselves from the fight and chose to watch and follow online. Only about 98 were arrested for participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence.