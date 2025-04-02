South Africa: Minister Welcomes Decline in Coal Share, Growth in Renewables

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has welcomed the latest estimates from the Ember Electricity Data Explorer, which shows that coal accounted for 74.31% of South Africa's electricity generation in January 2025.

"This record low, which includes behind-the-meter estimates, is a positive development, and it is encouraging to see the downward trend in coal's share of our energy mix.

"This reduction is a vital step toward lowering emissions and aligning with our national and international climate commitments," the department said, adding that equally promising is the contribution of renewable energy sources.

In January, the department said solar power reached 11.28% and wind power contributed 4.94%, together accounting for 16.22% of the country's electricity generation.

In its statement on Wednesday, the department believes that the figures highlight the growing presence of proven renewable technologies in the country's energy system.

The Minister said he looks forward to seeing continued increases in solar and wind power, alongside a sustained decrease in coal reliance, as South Africa works to build a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

"In view of my decision to grant Eskom exemptions for their coal-fired stations, it is particularly important that we continue to see a decrease in emissions, for which Eskom will be held accountable," George said.

While coal has historically played a significant role in powering South Africa, the department said this shift demonstrates government's efforts to diversify the energy mix are gaining traction.

"As Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, I remain committed to supporting this transition, ensuring it is both environmentally responsible and socially equitable.

"My department will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, reduce emissions, and secure a healthier planet for future generations," George added.

Ember is an energy think tank that aims yo accelerate clean energy transition with data and policy.